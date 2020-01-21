Sushi Jin comes to Alexandria

Sushi Jin Next Door, which opened its first restaurant in Silver Spring in 2006, is opening a third location in Alexandria, Virginia.

Sushi Jin Next Door, which opened its first restaurant in Silver Spring in 2006 and now has a second location in Woodbridge, is opening a third location in Alexandria, Virginia.

The new location will be part of the West Alex mixed-use development at King Street and North Beauregard Street.

Weingarten Realty’s 500,000-square-foot West Alex development includes close to 300 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. It’s anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery store and also includes Silver Diner restaurant.

Sushi Jin expects to open its West Alex location in May.

Its menu features traditional Japanese dishes, including ramen, Donburi, broth soups and sushi.

Houston-based Weingarten Realty owns or has a stake in 170 properties across 17 states

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.