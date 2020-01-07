Urban Air Adventure Park coming to Frederick, Md.

Urban Air's parks include indoor skydiving, climbing walls and rope courses, laser tag and other activities.

Bedford, Texas-based Urban Air Adventure Park is the latest indoor activity center to expand in the D.C. area, with plans to open a park in Frederick, Maryland, later this year.

Urban Air has opened almost 170 locations across the country and in Europe since it was founded in 2011.

The Frederick location will open this fall at Washington Property Company’s Ballenger Creek Plaza shopping center, in a 41,000-square-foot space, formerly a furniture store. WPC renovated the center, at 5380 Ballenger Creek Pike, in 2017, and signed Urban Air after getting a zoning amendment from Frederick County for indoor entertainment use.

Urban Air’s parks include indoor skydiving, climbing walls and rope courses, laser tag and other activities. It is particularly popular for children’s birthday parties and corporate events.

There is another location in White Marsh, Maryland, with a third area location planned for Laurel.

It’s the latest indoor activity park to expand in the Washington area.

Rockville-based ZavaZone is opening its third area location this year at Potomac Mills. It has others in Rockville and Sterling, Virginia.

Los Angeles-based Sky Zone trampoline park opened its newest area location in Sterling in 2018. It has other locations in Gaithersburg and Manassas.

