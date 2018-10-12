202
Sterling gets a Sky Zone trampoline park

Los Angeles-based Sky Zone trampoline park will open its newest D.C.-area location in Sterling, complete with a ropes course, a zip line and virtual reality experience.

WASHINGTON — Los Angeles-based Sky Zone trampoline park will open its newest D.C.-area location in Sterling, Virginia, Oct. 18.

Sky Zone trampoline parks feature wall-to-wall, multiple connected trampolines. The Sterling location will also have a ropes course, multiplayer action games, a zip line and a virtual reality experience.

It also will have fitness classes and special events specifically for parents and toddlers.

Jumping sessions cost between $19 and $29 for 60- to 120-minute sessions.

Sky Zone has other trampoline parks in the D.C. area in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Manassas, Virginia. A Springfield, Virginia, location is coming soon.

The Sterling location’s grand opening, starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, will feature a trampoline performance by the Dominion High School Dance Team and Seneca Ridge Middle School Dance Team.

Free 30-minute jump passes will be handed out during the grand opening event.

“The new, 43,000 square foot facility will have 17 exciting attractions, and with innovations you won’t find at every Sky Zone location such as Sky Trail Ropes Course, Virtual Reality Zone, Wipeout and so much more,” said Jeff Platt, Sky Zone’s co-founder and president.

Sky Zone, found in 2004, has more than 200 trampoline parks in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, India, the U.K., Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

