ZavaZone brings obstacle courses, trampolines to Potomac Mills

It will be the third location for ZavaZone, which opened its Rockville location in 2016 and has a second location in Sterling, Virginia.

The 21,000-square-foot indoor park will open early next year, with obstacle courses, ropes courses, trampolines, climbing challenges and zip lines — all indoors.

The Potomac Mills ZavaZone will be near the Sear outlet.

ZavaZone’s tagline is “Fun in Motion,” and it says its parks show exercise does not need to be boring.

ZavaZone locations are also designed with parents in mind, with a “parent zone” for relaxing away from the action.

ZavaZone has not confirmed admission prices for the Potomac Mills location. Admission at its other locations starts at $19.50 for one hour and $34 for two hours, with a $45 “unlimited play” option.

It will be the second activities addition to Potomac Mills.

Round One Entertainment, with bowling, billiards and arcade games, will open its first D.C.-area location at Potomac Mills next year as well.

