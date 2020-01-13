The internet of things has begun pouring beer in Ashburn

The Virginia-based beverage dispensing systems maker Sestra Systems said it has perfected the process of pouring the perfect beer with the perfect foamy head.

Bars and restaurants have used beverage pour control technology for years to create the perfect shot or glass of wine. But pouring the perfect beer with the perfect foamy head requires more than just a measurement.

The Sterling, Virginia-based beverage dispensing systems maker Sestra Systems said it has perfected the process.

“Driven by software, it adjusts to allow us to adjust the foam for every beer. So, depending on the beer type, the tap adjusts the foam to deliver the proper amount of foam to the guest, ” Anju Olsen at Sestra Systems told WTOP.

Sestra’s TapWise platform has now been installed at Lost Rhino Brewing Company, in Ashburn Virginia, its first brewery customer for the beer-dispensing technology. Lost Rhino, which retrofitted its 16-line long-draw draft beer system with TapWise, was also a collaborator with Sestra in developing it.

The beer-dispensing system is also connected to the internet of things, for monitoring inventory, usage and condition, and controlling all aspects of the system from anywhere.

“As the world becomes increasingly connected, our guests are surrounded by smart devices,” said Matt Hagerman, CEO and founder of Lost Rhino. “It only made sense that we adopt the same technology to provide the brewery with a platform that allows us to reduce waste, improve service and make informed decisions to better serve our guests.”

The beverage control technology is already bypassing some bartenders.

“Imagine that there are kiosks where you walk up and eye-scan or finger-touch to allow access to the station,” Olsen said. “Then, you pour yourself a beer or pour yourself a wine, and then you pay for it with your phone. And all of that is enabled as a result of this internet of things and industry being connected.”

Sestra Systems’ dispensing systems are already installed in stadiums, hotels, bars, airport lounges and cruise ships.

Lost Rhino Brewing Company was founded in 2011. At that time, it was the only brewery in Loudoun County, Virginia. There are now more than 30 breweries in Loudoun County.

