Software developer Macedon expands Reston HQ, will double staff

Reston, Virginia-based Macedon Technologies will invest $1.65 million in its corporate headquarters and create 147 new jobs, more than doubling its current workforce.

The company has signed an eight-year lease for an additional 12,000 square feet at 11694 Plaza America Drive, enlarging its existing 24,000-square-foot headquarters. The space will be renovated, with a tentative move-in date in late summer.

Macedon currently has 137 employees, working in Reston, at an office in Texas and working remotely.

New positions the company will fill include software development and coding as consultants, architects and program managers. It is also expanding its marketing and sales departments.

The company is eligible to receive $700 for each new job it creates — up to $102,900 — through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s state-funded Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Macedon Technologies said it considered several locations across the U.S. but opted to stay in Reston.

“The quality of living in Northern Virginia and its proximity to Washington, D.C., helps us to attract and retain top talent,” founder and CEO Austin Rosenfeld said. “As a consulting company, easy access to airports is a must.”

Macedon Technologies was founded in 2009. It provides Appian-based services around business process management, systems integration, modernization and software development for financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing, energy and education customers.

Rosenfeld was among the original Appian architects.

