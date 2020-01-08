Home » Business & Finance » DC's newest luxury hotel,…

DC’s newest luxury hotel, with Danny Meyer restaurant, now open

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 8, 2020, 1:30 PM

Thompson Washington D.C. occupies a newly built 11-story building, and its rooms features floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park
Thompson Washington D.C. occupies a newly built 11-story building, and its rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
Thompson Washington D.C. occupies a newly built 11-story building, and its rooms features floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park.
Thompson Washington D.C. occupies a newly built 11-story building, and its rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
A suite in the Thompson D.C. in the Capitol Riverfront's Navy Yard Neighborhood. The hotel's 225 rooms and suites all have floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park.
A suite in the Thompson D.C. in the Capitol Riverfront’s Navy Yard Neighborhood. The hotel’s 225 rooms and suites all have floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
A look at the bedroom in a suite at the Thompson D.C. in the Capitol Riverfront's Navy Yard Neighborhood. The hotel's 225 rooms and suites all have floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park.
A look at the bedroom in a suite at the Thompson D.C. in the Capitol Riverfront’s Navy Yard Neighborhood. The hotel’s 225 rooms and suites all have floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
A room with a view at the Thompson D.C.
A room with a view at the Thompson Washington D.C. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C.)
The hotel, called Thompson Washington D.C., occupies a newly built 11-story building at 221 Tingey Street, S.E. Some of the rooms have balconies.
The hotel, called Thompson Washington D.C., occupies a newly built 11-story building at 221 Tingey Street Southeast. Some of the rooms have balconies. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
The hotel also features corporate and events spaces.
The hotel also features corporate and events spaces. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
Maialino Mare is the D.C. outpost of the original Maialino Mare restaurant from restaurater Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, which anchors the Grammercy Park Hotel in Manhattan.
Maialino Mare is the D.C. outpost of the original Maialino Mare restaurant from restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, which anchors the Grammercy Park Hotel in Manhattan. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
Maialino Mare is open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m., and will add breakfast and lunch in coming weeks.
Maialino Mare is open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m., and will add breakfast and lunch in coming weeks. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
The menu features seafood and pasta dishes, and is led by executive chef Rose Noel.
The menu features seafood and pasta dishes, and is led by executive chef Rose Noel. (Courtesy Thompson Washington D.C)
Thompson Hotels has opened its first hotel in the District in Capitol Riverfront’s Navy Yard neighborhood with James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Danny Meyer’s first restaurant in D.C.

The hotel, called Thompson Washington D.C., occupies a newly built 11-story building at 221 Tingey Street Southeast. Its 225 rooms and suites all have floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park. The hotel also includes two suites with private terraces.

There is also a rooftop bar, Anchovy Social, with 360-degree views of the city and waterfront, which is not yet open.

The restaurant, Maialino Mare, is the D.C. outpost of the original Maialino Mare restaurant from Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, which anchors the Grammercy Park Hotel in Manhattan.

The menu features seafood and pasta dishes, and is led by executive chef Rose Noel, most recently executive sous chef at Union Square Hospitality Group’s Manhatta restaurant in New York City’s Tribeca.

Maialino Mare is open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m., and will add breakfast and lunch in coming weeks.

Thompson Hotels is part of Hyatt Hotels. The D.C. hotel is the ninth Thompson location, with others in Seattle, New York, Nashville, Seattle and Mexico.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the restaurant in Tribeca. 

