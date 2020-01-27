Cisco Systems co-founder sells Loudoun land, some added to nonprofit farm

JK Moving Services founder Chuck Kuhn has purchased a 305-acre farm adjacent to his Purcellville farm, and plans to expand operations for the nonprofit JK Community Farm.

JK Moving Services founder Chuck Kuhn — one of the largest landowners in Loudoun County, Virginia — has purchased a 305-acre farm adjacent to his Purcellville farm, and plans to expand operations for the nonprofit JK Community Farm.

“The farm belonged to the co-founder of Cisco Systems, Sandy Lerner, and she had protected the farm years back in a conservation easement. We wanted the farm so we could expand our operations for both crops and cattle,” Kuhn told WTOP.

Kuhn started the JK Community Farm on a small swath of his land in 2018, with the intent of raising crops and livestock to help address hunger relief in the region.

Last year, during the farm’s second season, it produced 114,000 pounds of food with the help of 3,000 volunteers. The farm produces organic produce and raises cattle, elk and venison.

JK Community Farm works with local nonprofits like Loudoun Hunger Relief, and this year for the first time will expand its efforts to the District.

Being food challenged is a significant problem for many families, even in wealthy Loudoun County.

“One in six children will go to bed tonight, in this county — Loudoun County — hungry. In a county that has so much wealth and so much commerce, it is hard to believe,” Kuhn said.

An estimated 14,000 Loudoun County residents suffer from food insecurity, and half of those served at food pantries are children.

Kuhn, who has grown JK Moving into the largest independent moving company in North America, has also focused efforts at the community farm on programs like workforce training, volunteering and education about cooking, gardening and nutrition.

Kuhn’s latest Loudoun land purchase brings his Northern Virginia land holdings to approximately 5,880 acres.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.