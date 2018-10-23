Loudoun Hunger gets $240K in donated food from JK Community Farm

Leesburg, Virginia-based Loudoun Hunger Relief will pick up the season’s final crop at the JK Community Farm on Oct. 27, and will have collected what it estimates is worth about $240,000 in free produce and livestock from the nonprofit farm by the end of this year.

The new JK Community Farm, a nonprofit project started by JK Moving, planted its first crops this past spring.

The small, four-acre farm, in Purcellville is on land purchased by JK Moving founder Chuck Kuhn and is overseen by executive director Samantha Kuhn to produce fresh food for addressing hunger relief causes in the region.

Loudoun Hunger Relief donations received from the farm this year top 30,000 pounds of produce and an expected 24,000 pounds of beef, pork and venison.

Loudoun Hunger Relief distributes its donations to other hunger relief and nonprofit groups.

The farm initially grew more than 16 types of vegetables in its first year.

Mother/son volunteer teams from Ashburn’s Young Men’s Service League will also begin clearing the fields in preparation for winter and will help load the final donations in Loudoun Hunger Relief’s refrigerated van with the last of this season’s vegetables.

Sterling, Virginia-based JK Moving, the largest independent moving company in North America, expects JK Moving Community Farm to plant a total of seven acres in the 2019 growing season, and will also start focusing on programs like workforce training, volunteering and education about cooking, gardening and nutrition.

An estimated 14,000 Loudoun County residents suffer from food insecurity, and half of those served at food pantries are children.

