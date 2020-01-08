Boardroom Salon for Men opens first DC-area locations

Boardroom Salons, as much leather-chaired lounges as barbershops, provides what it calls a "country club experience." Services offered include hair and shave services, manicures, and facial massages, along with complimentary drinks.

Southlake, Texas-based Boardroom Salon for Men will bring its wood-paneled men’s barber shop and spas to Fairfax, Virginia, and Rockville, Maryland, this spring.

Boardroom Salon will open a location in May at 2920 District Avenue in Fairfax’s Mosaic District, and in June at 12031 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center.

Boardroom Salons, as much leather-chaired lounges as barbershops, provides what it calls a “country club experience.” Services offered include haircuts, shaves, manicures and facial massages, all with complimentary drinks.

The company, founded in 2004, currently has 40 locations in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Boardroom Salons offer three, six and 12-month memberships that include unlimited haircuts and product discounts and range from $185 for a basic three-month membership to $1,250 for a top-tier 12-month membership.

“As our client demand continues to increase and the men’s grooming industry continues to grow, we’re excited to bring Boardroom’s expertise and consistent experience to the D.C. market,” said Boardroom CEO Bruce Shultz in a statement.

Among its local competition is D.C.-based The Grooming Lounge, with upscale barbershops and spas in the District and Tysons Corner.

The D.C.-area is a good client base for both. The Grooming Lounge recently named Arlington the nation’s “Most Handsome City.”

