Arlington is America’s ‘Most Handsome’ city

How handsome a man may be is in the eye of the beholder, but a D.C.-based men’s grooming company says Arlington, Virginia, tops the list when it comes to the “Most Handsome Cities” in the U.S.

D.C.-based Grooming Lounge said it used objective data to come up with its third annual list.

That includes the amount men spend on personal-care services and products, shaving needs and apparel. It also takes into account how fit a city is.

Men in Scottsdale, Arizona, spent the most on personal care items and services — about $498 a year — as well on clothes — $387.

Men in Arlington spent almost that much, and the area is also considered the fittest in the country.

“Our company’s singular goal is making men more handsome and as we prepare to enter our second decade in business, it’s important to understand how men throughout the country prioritize taking great care of their appearance,” said Grooming Lounge Founder and CEO Mike Gilman.

The District and San Francisco, contenders on last year’s list, fell off the Top 25 completely this year, as did Los Angeles and Boston.

The Grooming Lounge opened its first upscale barbershop and men’s spa in D.C. in 2002. It has a second location at Tysons Galleria. It also sells its men’s grooming products online.

Grooming Lounge’s list of 2019 Most Handsome Cities Top 10:

1. Arlington, Virginia

2. Boise City, Idaho

3. Madison, Wisconsin

4. Seattle, Washington

5. Portland, Oregon

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

7. Denver, Colorado

8. Scottsdale, Arizona

9. St. Petersburg, Florida

10. Colorado Springs, Colorado

