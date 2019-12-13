What’s your happy hour budget?

While happy hours usually mean discount prices, the cost of after work drinks adds up.

Many Americans spend a happy hour or two a week with co-workers after work is done. But while happy hours usually mean discount prices, the cost of after work drinks adds up.

Alcohol.org — a nonprofit addiction treatment center resource which tracks drinking habits and alcohol consumption — surveyed 3,800 Americans and, of those who said after work happy hours were part of their workweek, the average amount spent was almost $58 a week. That’s a $3,000 annual happy hour budget.

Its survey found one-third of American workers think after work drinks with colleagues is a good team bonding method.

It also breaks down happy hour spending by state.

Virginia respondents clocked in at an average $3,269 a year, or almost $63 per week. Maryland is below the national average, at $2,606 a year, or $50 a week.

Kentucky tops the list for happy hour spending, at an average $5,500 a year on drinks with co-workers. Maine workers spend the least, at an average $1,400 a year on after works drinks.

In its report, titled “Ale in a Day’s Work,” it says after work drink sessions last 1.8 hours on average.

Some workers are power happy hour drinkers. One in 10 workers drink shots during after work drinks with colleagues.

