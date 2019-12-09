DC tavern Hook Hall transforms into rustic ski lodge

The outdoor beer garden has been transformed into a tented, heated, 5,000-square-foot space that looks like a rustic ski lodge, complete with Bavarian-style food and drinks.

Hook Hall — the tavern and events space in D.C.’s Park View neighborhood between Columbia Heights and Petworth — has turned its backyard into a ski lodge for the winter.

The Chalet at Hook Hall has transformed its outdoor beer garden into a tented, heated, 5,000-square-foot space that looks like a rustic ski lodge, complete with Bavarian-style food and drinks.

The beer garden’s summer cabanas are now what Hook Hall describes as cozy alcoves, called Chalet Nooks. The private lounges come with Sherpa blankets, fire pits, pillows and, for those low on a charge, USB ports.

The nooks seat up to 12, and can be reserved on weekends for $100 for a three-hour rental.

The Chalet has a full bar and wait staff. The menu at Hook Hall includes hot traditional Alpine drinks, mulled wine and a selection of schnapps, pretzels and Reese’s Pieces S’mores for dessert.

Hook Hall, at 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, is an enormous, 13,000-square-foot events space that opened this summer. It features rotating food vendors, shuffleboard courts and ping-pong tables. It hosts pop-ups and private parties.

It is co-owned by events planner Anna Valero, whose big events include Taste of DC, and Steuart Martens, who runs ax throwing venue Kraken Axes in Penn Quarter, which was previously in the Hook Hall space.

