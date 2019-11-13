Silver Spring’s tallest building will have a big food hall

Washington Property Co. will break ground on a 26-story apartment building featuring a food hall spring 2020.

Developer Washington Property Co. breaks ground on a 26-story apartment building in downtown Silver Spring next year, and the building’s entire ground floor will be a food hall and market.

Washington Property has hired Colicchio Consulting, a food hall consultant, to help plan, design, program and set up the food hall and market in 15,000 square feet of ground floor space at Solaire 8200 Dixon. The 403-unit apartment building will break ground early next year at 8200 Dixon Ave. in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“Food halls are not a trend or a fad,” said Colicchio Consulting founder Phil Colicchio. “They are an evolution in dining out, taking cues from the shared economy model.”

The neighborhood, now referred to as the Ripley District, is already home to restaurants that include Urban Butcher, Buena Vida and The Society. The neighborhood will eventually have more than 2 million square feet of new, mixed-use development, and housing for about 3,000 residents.

Solaire 8200 Dixon will be constructed on the former site of Progress Place, which houses nonprofit Shepherd’s Table. Progress Place has moved to 8106 Georgia Ave.

The apartment building and food hall are expected to be completed by mid-2022.

