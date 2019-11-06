James Beard chef signs on for new Old Town waterfront restaurant

John Currence, a James Beard Award-winning chef with four restaurants in Oxford, Mississippi, has signed on for a new restaurant planned for a renovated Old Town Alexandria warehouse.

The warehouse, at 10 Duke St., is being renovated by Alexandria, Virginia-based developer Murray Bonitt and will operate as a market and a casual dining restaurant where Currence will be the chef de cuisine.

The theme and menu for the restaurant have not been set.

Currence, a New Orleans native, runs City Grocery in Oxford, which opened in 1992. Oxford is home to the University of Mississippi. His other restaurants are Snackbar, Boure, and Big Bad Breakfast.

In 2009, he was given the James Beard Award for Best Chef: South.

The renovated warehouse, to be called The Mill at 10 Duke Street, will include a first-floor coffee shop and market that sells pastries, prepared foods and beer and wine. It is expected to open in late 2021.

The building originally served as a shop making wooden barrels for the nearby Alexandria Flour Co. In 1864, it was used as a mess house and commissary for the Union Army.

The Mill at 10 Duke Street will be part of the larger Robinson Landing development along the Old Town waterfront which, when the first phase is completed in 2020, will include multimillion dollar condos and townhouses, retail, other restaurants, a new pier and a waterfront promenade.

