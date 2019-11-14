Dulles International Airport ranks among nation’s priciest

Dulles International Airport is one of the country's most expensive, according to new rankings by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and travel site The Points Guy.

Quarterly data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics says the average domestic air fare at Dulles International Airport in the second quarter of this year was $462.38, the highest average domestic fare among the 100 largest U.S. airports.

But travel site The Points Guy has ranked airports on what it actually costs to fly from them, including costs for parking, an Uber to get to the airport from the city center and what travelers spend at the airport on things such as coffee and luggage carts, as well as average air fares.

It also tallied how many priority pass lounges airports have, as a measure of how some travelers offset food and beverage expenses.

Taking into consideration all of those expenses, The Points Guy ranks Dulles the third-most expensive airport.

“A relatively inexpensive Uber ride helped moderate the price of airfare, as did the six priority pass lounges,” The Points Guy said of Dulles.

Dulles, Miami and LAX have the most priority pass lounges (six each) among the 100 largest U.S. airports.

BWI Marshall Airport ranks as the seventh-most affordable airport on this list, while Reagan National Airport ranks as the 23rd-most expensive.

JFK and Newark Liberty International Airport rank as the two most expensive airports on The Points Guy’s list, ahead of Dulles. Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale rank as the three most affordable airports.

Find The Points Guy’s full report and methodology on his website.

