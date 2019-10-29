Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh delivery now free in DC area

Amazon's grocery delivery service from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods had previously cost $14.99 a month.

Amazon will deliver groceries to D.C.-area Prime members for free now, and fast.

Amazon’s grocery delivery service from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods had previously cost $14.99 a month. That monthly fee is now waived for Prime members, and groceries can be delivered in as little as one to two hours.

A Prime membership costs $119 a year.

The change to free delivery is automatic for existing Fresh subscribers. Prime members not currently shopping with grocery delivery must request an invitation to enroll in Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh delivery.

Amazon calls grocery delivery one of its fastest-growing businesses. It is available in more than 2,000 cities and towns.

Shoppers have many choices for grocery delivery in the Washington region.

Giant Food recently rebranded its Peapod delivery service as Giant Delivers, with next-day home delivery, and same-day delivery currently in downtown Washington. Giant charges $99 a year for unlimited deliveries.

Walmart offers unlimited grocery delivery for $98 a year. Target offers free deliveries to customers who enroll in its Shipt service for $99 a year.

