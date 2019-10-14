Giant Food rebrands its grocery delivery service, Peapod

Giant Food's grocery delivery business has been called Peapod for 30 years. But, as of this week, it has a new name.

Now called Giant Delivers, the trucks are undergoing rebranding from the familiar green to a new purple.

Next-day home delivery is available in more than 300 ZIP codes throughout the D.C. region. It also offers same-day delivery, currently in downtown D.C.

Giant Delivers customers have the option of paying $99 a year, for unlimited deliveries.

Giant has also been ramping up its curbside delivery service at stores for online orders, with pickup available at 65 locations now, and 100 in the D.C. area by the end of the year.

Giant Delivers will also promote its growing line of meal kits, with more than 20 currently available, and locally sourced items such as Capital Baking Company, Capital City Mambo Sauce, soups from Soupergirl, sausages from Logan’s Sausage Company and Otterbein’s Cookies.

Giant is the largest grocery chain in the region, with 163 stores in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

