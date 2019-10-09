United resumes Dulles-to-Philly flights, adds West Palm Beach and Akron

United Airlines will resume its service from Virginia's Dulles International Airport to Philadelphia, about 1 1/2 years after ending the route, and will start new service to West Palm Beach, Florida, and Akron, Ohio.

United Airlines will resume its service from Virginia’s Dulles International Airport to Philadelphia, about 1 1/2 years after ending the route. And, the airline will start new service from Dulles to West Palm Beach, Florida, and Akron, Ohio.

Beginning May 8, United will operate four daily flights between Dulles and Philadelphia using regional aircraft.

A short hop from Dulles to Philly, or vice versa, likely won’t draw many local commuters between the two cities because Amtrak is a popular choice.

But it’s a key connecting flight for Philadelphia travelers to United’s Dulles hub, with nearly 270 domestic and more than 30 international flights. Among those flights is a new nonstop flight from Dulles to Tel Aviv. It also is key for Washington area travelers to have access to Philly’s connecting international and domestic routes.

United will start once daily service between Dulles and Akron starting May 8, as part of its plan to shift some domestic routes from Newark to Dulles.

The airline will add once daily service between Dulles and West Palm Beach starting Feb. 13.

Both the Akron and West Palm Beach flights will be on regional aircraft.

Dulles has been one of United Airlines main hubs since 1986.

Airlines have started or announced several new routes at Dulles this year, including several new international destinations.

In addition to United’s new service to Tel Aviv, Swiss International Air announced nonstop service to Zurich beginning in March. Alitalia started nonstop flights from Dulles to Rome in May.

TAP Air Portugal started nonstop service from Dulles to Lisbon in June. Egypt Air also launched service from Dulles to Cairo in June.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.