Old Town Alexandria restaurant brings back 1979 menu and prices from 40 years ago

Old Town Alexandria Italian restaurant Landini Brothers is marking its 40th anniversary Oct. 28 by taking diners back to the past with princes from 1979.

Longtime Old Town Alexandria Italian restaurant Landini Brothers, at 115 King St., is marking its 40th anniversary Oct. 28 by taking diners back to the past.

The family-owned restaurant, founded in 1979, is bringing back for one night only the original menu that waiters brought to diners’ tables. And that means 1979 prices at the Virginia restaurant.

What did a good Italian meal at a descent, white tablecloth Italian restaurant go for 40 years ago?

The Oct. 28 menu will include dishes like veal parmigiana for $9.95, Penne all’ Arrabbiata for $8.95 and Tortellini in Brodo for $2.95.

Several of the dishes that debuted on that original menu are still on the menu at Landinii Brothers, including Scaloppine di Vitello Landini and Linguine alle Vongole Bianche with baby clams.

Italian immigrant brothers Franco and Piero Landini opened the restaurant. Franco’s son Noe Landini is the current owner.

Some of the restaurant’s current staff have worked at the restaurant for decades.

Here’s the original 1979 menu and the dishes Landini Brothers will serve Oct. 28:

Landini Menu by wtopweb on Scribd

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.