DC’s 4th-most expensive neighborhood? Columbia Heights

Chevy Chase D.C., Georgetown and Spring Valley remain, by far, the priciest housing markets in the District, but Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant are now No. 4 — more expensive now than even Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom and Kalorama.

Long & Foster said that although the median price of what sold in that neighborhood in September was a bit lower than a year ago, it was still $700,000, and that the number of closed sales in the Columbia Heights area was up 33% from a year ago.

Owners may be paying attention. Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant comprise one of the few D.C. neighborhoods where there is more on the market for sale than there was a year ago, with inventory up 9%.

Districtwide in September, sales were down 3% from a year ago, but the median price of what sold was $575,000, a 12% jump from selling prices last fall.

Below is a market snapshot for September home sales in the District by neighborhood, courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. Click on the graphic to enlarge:

