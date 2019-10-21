How much space $1 million buys in the DC area

If you have a cool million and you're interested in spacious digs, look to Woodbridge, Virginia, or Silver Spring, Maryland.

A million dollars still goes pretty far in the Washington area housing market, but, while you might get the number of rooms you want, you might not get the “room” you want.

A typical $1 million home in the District is a small row house.

“The typical million-dollar home in D.C. is about 1,600 square feet with three bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 half baths,” Kathryn Coursolle, at Zillow, told WTOP.

“This is very unique across the U.S. because the standout home type in D.C. is the row house, and there is only one other city in the U.S. where that is the case, and that is Philadelphia,” she said.

In the immediate Washington metro area, a $1 million buys the most space in Woodbridge, Virginia, and in Silver Spring, Maryland, where the typical home priced right at $1 million averages 4,500 square feet or more.

If you are willing to live with a very long commute around here, you can get even more space.

“In Fredericksburg, Virginia, the typical $1 million home is a large, single-family home, with 4,900 square feet, four bedrooms and 4 and 1/2 baths,” Coursolle said.

In San Francisco, $1 million buys the least amount of space. That’s the average price of an 890-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

In Manhattan, $1 million goes only a bit further. That’s the average price of a 1,000-square-foot cooperative with two bedrooms and one bath.

For buyers who want to live large, El Paso, Texas, tops the list for the most average square footage $1 million buys — a 7,030-square-foot home with five bedrooms and 5 and 1/2 baths.

