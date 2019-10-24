America’s most haunted hotels list includes spots in DC, Baltimore

Historic Hotels of America has published a list of the 25 most haunted hotels in the U.S., and it includes hotels in D.C. and Baltimore.

Historic Hotels of America has published a list of the 25 most haunted hotels in the U.S., and it includes The Omni Shoreham Hotel in D.C. and the Lord Baltimore Hotel in Baltimore.

The Omni Shoreham was built in 1930 at a cost of $4 million. Its opening on Oct. 30 perhaps foreshadowed the hotel’s haunting. Strange occurrences have been reported in rooms where a maid and girl died, and those rooms have been named “The Ghost Suites,” Historic Hotels said.

Of the Omni Shoreham, Historic Hotels’ haunted hotel list notes:

During the Shoreham’s early years, three people died unexpectedly in suite 870. At that time, the apartment was occupied by one of the hotel’s owners, Henry Doherty. Juliette Brown, the family’s housekeeper, dropped dead mysteriously one night at 4 a.m. Doherty’s daughter and wife also perished mysteriously in the same suite. During its vacancy, there were claims of mysterious noises, doors slamming shut and furniture moving — many of which happened around 4 a.m., the time of Juliette’s death.

The Omni Shoreham Ghost even has its own Twitter account.

The haunted tale Historic Hotels tells of Baltimore’s Lord Baltimore Hotel, built in 1928, is much more gruesome:

Over the course of its almost 90-year history, the Lord Baltimore Hotel has had reports of paranormal activity. Built in 1928, the hotel was one of the tallest building in the city (the Great Fire of 1904 destroyed Downtown Baltimore) and around the time of the Great Depression, there were at least 20 documented reports of “jumpers” from the 19th-floor rooftop deck. The most spoken about is that of a couple who attended an event at the hotel with their daughter — and then proceeded to jump off the building. Their daughter, “Molly,” is typically seen in the halls wearing a white dress and playing with a red ball. There has also been a lot of paranormal speculation around a hand print of a child on a wall in one of the hotel’s penthouses that won’t go away.

More than 300 hotels are members of Historic Hotels of America. See the full list of haunted hotels online.

