Alexandria and DC rank high on Condé Nast’s Traveler Reader’s Awards

Alexandria and D.C. both placed in the top 5 on their respective lists. Find out where they landed.

Condé Nast’s annual Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards ranks Alexandria, Virginia, No. 3 on the Best Small Cities in the U.S., up from No. 4 last year.

Washington, D.C., ranks No. 5 on this year’s list of Best Big Cities. It was No. 11 on last year’s list.

This is the 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, and Condé Nast said a record 600,000 registered voters weighed in on their favorite cities in the United States.

Alexandria’s charm and history appealed to Condé Nast readers. They especially liked Old Town’s 18th- and 19th-century buildings, as well as its boutiques, restaurants, galleries and the waterfront.

As for D.C., Condé Nast specifically said the city “may have finally shed its buttoned-up reputation.” Among other attractions within D.C., readers mention The Wharf as another favorite worth visiting.

Find Condé Nast’s full list of cities that made the cut below.

Condé Nast 2019 Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards Top 10 Small Cities in the U.S.:

1. Charleston, South Carolina

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico

3. Alexandria, Virginia

4. Savannah, Georgia

5. Key West, Florida

6. Aspen, Colorado

7. Monterey, California

8. Chattanooga, Tennessee

9. Greenville, South Carolina

10. Santa Barbara, California

Conde Nast’s 2019 Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards Top 10 Large Cities in the U.S.:

1. Chicago

2. Minneapolis

3. Boston

4. New Orleans

5. Washington, D.C.

6. San Diego

7. New York City

8. Pittsburgh

9. Honolulu

10. San Antonio

