2 Ben’s Chili Bowl stands are now at Capital One Arena

The newest addition to concessions at Capital One Arena is Ben's Chili Bowl, which now has two locations at the arena.

Ben’s now has two locations at the arena. One is near Section 120, next to the team store, with burgers, fries, chili and half smokes. A second, portable Ben’s stand is near Section 408, with half smokes and chili.

Both locations are open for all games and concerts.

Ben’s Chili Bowl already has locations at Nationals Park and FedEx Field.

Its original U Street location opened 61 years ago. There are other locations in Rosslyn, on D.C.’s H Street Northeast and at Reagan National Airport.

Ben’s Chili Bowl is the latest addition to Capital One Arena, which has undergone $55 million in upgrades, including several 200-level concourse concessions additions, including The Exchange, a walk-in market and a Devil’s Backbone lounge on the 400 level.

Capital One Arena, owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, is 11th in the nation and 24th worldwide in the rankings of top-grossing venues.

