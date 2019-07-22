Round1 brings billiards, bowling, arcade games to Potomac Mills

Japan-based bowling and entertainment chain Round One Entertainment will open its first Washington-area location at Potomac Mills Mall later this year.

Japan-based bowling and entertainment chain Round One Entertainment will open its first Washington-area location at Potomac Mills Mall in summer or fall of 2020.

The location in the Prince William County, Virginia mall will feature 10 bowling lanes, more than 250 arcade games, billiards tables and three karaoke party rooms.

The chain has 38 U.S. locations in 20 states with more than a dozen future U.S. locations in the works, including one at Towson Town Center in Baltimore County, Maryland.

The Potomac Mills location will have a bar and dining area serving pizza, burgers and chicken.

The 49,000-square-foot Potomac Mills Round1 will be located near the Potomac Mills entrance, next to the AMC Potomac Mills 18 Theater.

“Our goal is continuing to make Potomac Mills a go-to place for people to spend time together. We’ve been looking for the right opportunities to expand our on-site, family-centric offers, which help us do just that,” said Jen Snitselaar, Potomac Mills general manager.

Round1 is one of several new additions coming to Potomac Mills this year, including a newly renovated Bath & Body Works with White Barn Candle Co., women’s fashion store Windsor, Bohemian fashion and home decor store Earthbound Trading Co. and a new Street Corner convenience store.

Simon Property Group’s Potomac Mills has more than 200 stores and is considered one of the largest tourist attractions in the Washington region.

