Arlington, Alexandria home prices continue to climb

There is no slowdown in rising home prices in Virginia’s Arlington County and Alexandria, and real estate agents continue to point to the Amazon HQ2 effect.

Long & Foster Real Estate reports the median price of a house or condo that sold in Arlington County in August reached $627,500, up 11% from last August. Sellers in Arlington County received, on average, 100.3% of their original list prices.

The number of homes for sale in Arlington County is down 53% from last summer, and what sold last month sold in an average of just 19 days.

In Alexandria, the median selling price in August was $515,000, up 9% from ago. Sellers received an average 99.7% of list prices. The number of homes for sale in Alexandria is down 65% from a year ago.

“The market is not surprising, as it’s more of the same in relation to the numbers,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster.

“Inventory continues to contract throughout the region, and the Amazon effect remains in both Arlington County and Alexandria City,” he said.

Foster believes Amazon’s HQ2 announcement sparked a huge rush to buy homes in the area, and now people are holding onto their homes in the hopes they’ll make more money once Amazon employees move in.

Below is a snapshot of August housing market activity throughout Northern Virginia from Long & Foster. Click to enlarge.

