DC unemployment below national average but rising

The Washington metro area’s unemployment rate remains below the national average, but it rose for the second straight month in June, from 3.1% in May to 3.4%.

Baltimore’s unemployment rate also rose, to 4.0% in June, from 3.5% in May.

Unemployment rates largely fell in June in cities across the country and are down in 294 metropolitan areas, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They are up in 67 and unchanged in 28.

As of June, 48 cities had an unemployment rate of 3.0% or less, compared to the national average of 3.7%.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more. Austin, Texas and the California cities of San Jose and San Francisco all tied for the lowest June unemployment rate at 2.7%.

Among all metro areas, Burlington, Vermont had the lowest, at just 1.9% last month.

Yuma, Arizona, had June’s highest unemployment rate, at 19.6%

