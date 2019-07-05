May sees DC region’s unemployment rate rise

The nation's unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7% in June and a separate report showed a similar trend for the Washington metro area for the month of May.

The D.C. area’s jobless rate was 3.1% in May — lower than the national unemployment rate, but up from 2.9% in April.

Baltimore’s May unemployment rate also rose, to 3.6% from 3.4% in April.

Both Washington and Baltimore metro unemployment rates are lower than a year ago.

Nationwide, unemployment rates fell in 254 cities, rose in 94 and were unchanged in 41.

Ames, Iowa, and Burlington, Vermont, tied for the lowest metro unemployment rate in May at 1.5%.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more: Austin, San Francisco and San Jose all tied for the lowest May unemployment rate, at 2.2%.

Detroit has May’s highest metropolitan unemployment rate, at 4.3%.

