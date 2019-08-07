Thompson Italian (with kid-approved menu) opens in Falls Church

The former Argia's Italian Restaurant in downtown Falls Church, Virginia, will reopen Aug. 14 as Thompson Italian, a family-friendly Italian restaurant.

Culinary power husband and wife team Gabe and Katherine Thompson will serve dinner six nights a week. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) Thompson Italian’s general manager, Kristen Hamilton, comes from Rose’s Luxury and Little Pearl in the District. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The team at Thompson Italian. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) Dinner will be served six nights a week and lunch and brunch will be added later this year. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The wine list will be largely Italian, with 16 wines by the glass from $9 to $14 and many bottles under $40. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) Thompson Italian will be a family-friendly restaurant. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The kids’ menu will include chicken tenders and French fries, but also a Make Your Own Pasta menu combining handmade noodles with sauces. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) Gabe Thompson said that his son and daughters polled their classmates, so the kids’ menu truly is kid-approved. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The made-from-scratch pasta dishes will be available in full and half-sized portions. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The menu will feature beef and lamb from local farms. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The couple’s background includes some of Manhattan’s top rated Italian restaurants. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) An olive oil cake is shown. The Thompsons became chef-partners at Italian restaurants across New York, including dell-Anima, L’Artusi, Anfora andL’Apicio. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) Inside the Thompson Italian dining room. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The Thompsons moved to the Washington region, with their two children, when Gabe Thompson was named executive chef at RPM Italian in D.C. in 2015. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) Scratch-made pasta dishes will be available in full and half-sized portions. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) “When we discussed opening a restaurant, we wanted a place where people could eat together with the whole family,” Gabe Thompson said. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) The team at Thompson Italian is seen. (Courtesy Thompson Italian ) ( 1 /17) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The former Argia’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Falls Church, Virginia, will reopen Aug. 14 as Thompson Italian, a family-friendly Italian restaurant.

Culinary power husband and wife team Gabe and Katherine Thompson will serve dinner six nights a week, and add lunch and brunch later this year.

The couple’s background includes some of Manhattan’s top rated Italian restaurants, where they became chef-partners at Italian restaurants across the city, including dell-Anima, L’Artusi, Anfora andL’Apicio. They moved to the Washington region, with their two children, when Gabe Thompson was named executive chef at RPM Italian in D.C. in 2015.

Katherine Thompson is originally from the Arlington area.

“When we discussed opening a restaurant, we wanted a place where people could eat together with the whole family,” Gabe Thompson said. ‘We even had our son and daughters poll their classmates to help us create truly kid-approved menu items.”

The kids’ menu will include chicken tenders and French fries, but also a Make Your Own Pasta menu combining handmade noodles with sauces.

For adults, the made-from-scratch pasta dishes will be available in full- and half-sized portions. The menu will feature beef and lamb from local farms.

The wine list will be largely Italian, with 16 wines by the glass from $9 to $14 and many bottles under $40.

Thompson Italian’s general manager, Kristen Hamilton, comes from Rose’s Luxury and Little Pearl in the District.

In addition to their restaurant background, the Thompsons also co-authored the cookbook “Downtown Italian” in 2014.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.