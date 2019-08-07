Thompson Italian (with kid-approved menu) opens in Falls Church

The former Argia’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Falls Church, Virginia, will reopen Aug. 14 as Thompson Italian, a family-friendly Italian restaurant.
Culinary power husband and wife team Gabe and Katherine Thompson will serve dinner six nights a week, and add lunch and brunch later this year.
The couple’s background includes some of Manhattan’s top rated Italian restaurants, where they became chef-partners at Italian restaurants across the city, including dell-Anima, L’Artusi, Anfora andL’Apicio. They moved to the Washington region, with their two children, when Gabe Thompson was named executive chef at RPM Italian in D.C. in 2015.
Katherine Thompson is originally from the Arlington area.
“When we discussed opening a restaurant, we wanted a place where people could eat together with the whole family,” Gabe Thompson said. ‘We even had our son and daughters poll their classmates to help us create truly kid-approved menu items.”
The kids’ menu will include chicken tenders and French fries, but also a Make Your Own Pasta menu combining handmade noodles with sauces.
For adults, the made-from-scratch pasta dishes will be available in full- and half-sized portions. The menu will feature beef and lamb from local farms.
The wine list will be largely Italian, with 16 wines by the glass from $9 to $14 and many bottles under $40.
Thompson Italian’s general manager, Kristen Hamilton, comes from Rose’s Luxury and Little Pearl in the District.
In addition to their restaurant background, the Thompsons also co-authored the cookbook “Downtown Italian” in 2014.
