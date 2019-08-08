Sodexo to bring Impossible Burger to 1,500 locations, including colleges and hospitals

Gaithersburg-based food services and facility management company Sodexo will bring its Impossible Burger menu items to 1,500 locations, including colleges and hospitals.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based food services and facility management company Sodexo feeds millions of people each year, and it’s adding plant-based meat substitutes to the menus at many of those venues.

That includes everything from hospitals to college campuses to corporate headquarter cafeterias.

Sodexo partnered with Impossible Burger to create a new menu that will launch Aug. 19 with eight plant-based products, including a sausage muffin sandwich, sausage gravy and biscuits and variations on burger combinations, including a steakhouse burger, tandoori burger and creole burger.

“Sodexo is committed to providing customers with more plant-forward and sustainable options as part of their diet,” said Rob Morasco, senior director culinary development for Sodexo.

“We are excited to expand our menu to include the Impossible Burger’s flavorful blend, which will be featured in several new products this fall.”

Sodexo has piloted the Impossible Burger menu for the past six months in several corporate sites, including locally at Hilton’s McLean Cafe, Fannie Mae’s Midtown Cafe and GSK’s Navy Yard Cafe.

Sodexo will offer free tastings at 25 college and university campuses at the start of this fall’s school year. The Impossible Burger menu items will be available at 1,500 of Sodexo’s locations.

It is a big win for Impossible Foods. Its rival Beyond Meat has been capturing a larger share of restaurant menu business. Impossible’s other large customers include Burger King, which has added an Impossible Whopper to its menu.

Sodexo’s customers include healthcare and senior living facilities, sports venues, corporate and government office venues and more than 700 colleges, universities and independent schools in the U.S.

