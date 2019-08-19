Montgomery County home prices reach 10-year high

The median price of a home that sold in Maryland's Montgomery County in July was $466,000, 2.6% more than a year earlier, and the highest July level in the past 10 years.

The Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors notes a rise in sales as well, with closed sales up 8.1% from a year earlier, and pending sales or contracts signed, up 6.3%.

Like most of the rest of the Washington region, there are fewer listings in Montgomery County than there were a year ago.

New listings were down almost 1% from last July, and total active listings in the county were down 9.3% from a year ago.

Sellers in Montgomery County are getting what the prices they are asking. The average contracted price in July was 98.4% of the original list price, and half of July sellers received at least 99.3% of the original asking prices.

The chart below, courtesy of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, shows median July prices in Montgomery County over the past decade.

