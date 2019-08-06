MGM National Harbor bounces back from 2 straight monthly declines

Maryland's six casinos took in more gaming revenue last month than in July 2018. MGM National Harbor's gain follows the casino's first-ever back-to-back year-over-year declines in gaming revenue.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $149.3 million in gaming revenue in July, up 1.9% from July 2018.

MGM National Harbor accounted for $60.8 million of that total, an increase of 4.1% from a year ago, and the gain follows the casino’s first-ever back-to-back declines in gaming revenue in June.

Various state programs in Maryland will get $61.7 million of that, including $46.3 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

The state’s second-largest casino, Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills, had $49.3 million in July gaming revenue, a 3.2% increase from a year earlier.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino was the only one of the state’s three largest casinos to see gaming revenue decline. It had $19.4 million in gaming revenue, down 5.2% from a year ago.

The state’s three smaller casinos had mixed results.

Hollywood Casino Perryville had $6.5 million in July gaming revenue, up 5.9%. Ocean Downs Casino had $8.2 million in gaming revenue, down 5.5%. Rocky Gap Casino Resort had $5.2 million in gaming revenue last month, up 0.6%.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue and state contribution breakdowns each month online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.