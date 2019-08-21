Live! Casino & Hotel gets ‘4 Diamond’ hotel rating

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills in Maryland has new hotel bragging rights after landing AAA's "4 Diamond" rating.

While it is one diamond short of AAA’s top hotel rating, only 6.3% of hotels in North America visited by AAA inspectors earn the “4 Diamond” rating.

AAA defines its “4 Diamond” rating as “refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”

Live! Hotel, which opened last year, opens to the casino floor and is attached to a shopping mall. The 310 rooms include some two-bedroom suites.

Live! Hotel, at 17-stories, is the tallest building in Anne Arundel County. The hotel was part of owner and developer Cordish Cos,’ larger, $200 million expansion at Live!, which also included a new concert venue.

There are 10 other “4 Diamond Hotels” in Maryland on AAA’s 2019 list, including Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and MGM National Harbor.

The D.C. metro area has 19 “4 Diamond Hotels” on AAA’s 2019 list and four “5 Diamond” Hotels.

Only 0.4% of more than 27,000 hotels inspected by AAA across North America have a “5 Diamond” rating.

Live! Hotel was notified of its “4 Diamond” ranking this month, and will be added to AAA’s 2020 list of properties inspected this year when it is released in January.

