Georgetown gets a new rooftop restaurant at Graham Hotel

The Graham Hotel, on Thomas Jefferson Street, NW near the C & O Canal, has turned its popular rooftop lounge into a full service restaurant as well.

The Graham Hotel, on Thomas Jefferson Street, NW near the C&O Canal, has turned its popular rooftop lounge into a full service restaurant as well.

The Graham has named a new executive chef, John Waldy, who most recently served as executive sous chef for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, and Waldy now oversees both the new rooftop restaurant and the hotel’s The Alex Speakeasy restaurant.

Rooftop EATS menu includes dishes like cauliflower tacos and prosciutto and fig flatbread, crab toast, pork belly bowl and Poke, with prices from $9 to $16, and happy hour prices from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is a $14 half smoke from Georgetown’s Stachowski’s deli.

The Graham’s rooftop has 360-degree views of Georgetown, the Potomac River and National Mall monuments.

Rooftop EATS is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner. Saturday and Sunday lunch is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hilton manages the Graham Hotel under its Tapestry Collection brand.

Among its 57 rooms and suites is the Frank Sinatra Suite, named after the rumored hotel regular.

The hotel originally opened in 1962 as the Hotel Monticello.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.