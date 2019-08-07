DC ranks No. 1 for farmers markets

D.C. ranks No. 1 in a recent survey for farmers markets per resident among the 100 largest U.S. cities, while Arlington comes in at No. 5 — and takes the title for America's Fittest City.

This is National Farmers Market Week, and D.C. has reason to celebrate. So does Arlington, Virginia.

D.C. ranks No. 1 for farmers markets per resident among the 100 largest U.S. cities, according to the 2019 American Fitness Index from the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation.

Arlington ranks No. 5.

Based on USDA data, the District currently has 57 active farmers markets, or 8.2 farmers markets per 100,000 residents. Arlington County’s 12 active farmers markets equals 5.1 farmers markets per 100,000 residents.

Also in the Top 10 for farmers markets per resident are Minneapolis; Madison, Wisconsin; Honolulu; Richmond, Virginia; Boston; Cleveland; Pittsburgh, and Anchorage.

“Our research-backed Fitness Index rankings reveal how well communities work to achieve healthier and more physically active populations,” said ACSM director of strategic health programs Gretchen Patch. “In honor of National Farmers Market Week, we applaud these top cities and their commitment to support healthy, active lifestyles.”

According to the report, local farmers markets have been shown to increase fruit and vegetable consumption.

For the second year in a row in 2019, Arlington ranked as America’s Fittest City, the only city to rank in the Top 10 across all measures of fitness.

Across all 100 cities in the report, an average of 33.4% of adults reported eating at least two servings of fruit per day, and 16.4% reported eating at least three or more servings of vegetables per day.

