CAVA transforms Dupont location into a test kitchen

CAVA has reopened its Dupont Circle location at 1222 Connecticut Ave. NW as “The Innovation Kitchen,” and said it will be a hub for testing new dishes and ingredients.

Co-founder and head chef Dimitri Moshovitis will lead the new experimentation.

It is the first restaurant in CAVA’s 80-plus location chain that will feature and serve new ingredients and recipes.

CAVA said the long-term vision of The Innovation Kitchen will be to identify local fan favorites that can be rolled out at its other restaurants across the country.

The first three additions at the Dupont location are Harissa Honey Chicken, a vegan-garlic dressing and crispy chickpeas.

The Dupont location also has the first digital menu boards at any CAVA location.

In addition to its more than 80 CAVA locations, the company also now owns the Zoe’s Kitchen chain, and its 250 restaurants, which CAVA acquired in 2018.

