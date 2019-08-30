Adams Morgan is getting its own beer

D.C.'s Roofers Union bar and Atlas Brew Works have collaborated on a new IPA beer, and starting Sept. 8, it will be available in time for Adams Morgan Day.

D.C.’s Roofers Union bar and Atlas Brew Works have collaborated on a new Adams Morgan Festival IPA, and starting Sept. 8, the beer will be available throughout the neighborhood.

Sept. 8 is not only Adams Morgan Day, it is also the first day of D.C. Beer Week 2019.

Roofers Union general manager and beer director Dave Delaplaine suggested the collaboration to Atlas Brew Works CEO Justin Cox as a way of highlighting the work of both brands.

They say the beer has tangy citrus notes that stop short of being sour, a light body and soft effervescence.

“We set out to make a beer of quality built with diverse ingredients and techniques that does the legendary Adams Morgan neighborhood justice — something that the wide array of businesses here would all be proud to carry,” Delaplaine said.

“Session IPAs have been a trend for years, a style attempted by so many and mastered by only a few. We wanted to switch things up and try a new approach to the style, one that will better speak to our community.”

This is the 41st year for Adams Morgan Day, D.C.’s longest running neighborhood festival.

As in years past, the family-friendly festival will include music, art and activities. The festival is free, and Adams Morgan businesses and restaurants will offer deals to go along with it.

The beer will be on tap at Atlas Brew Works. The Adams Morgan Festival IPA will be available while supplies last at these Adams Morgan bars:

Roofers Union

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Blaguard

Pop’s SeaBar

Smoke & Barrel

Grand Central

Seasons & Sessions

Exiles Bar

Glen’s Garden Market

Songbyrd Record Café and Music House

A Rake’s Progress

The Game

Tryst

Mintwood Place

Shenanigans

