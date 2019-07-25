Need a nap at BWI? There will be rooms for that

Atlanta-based Minute Suites will open five relaxation and workstation rooms at BWI Marshall Airport. Construction will start this fall, though the airport has not said when they will be available for rental.

It will be the fifth airport for the company, which also has private rooms that rent by the hour or overnight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Charlotte Douglas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia international airports.

The Maryland Board of Public Works this week approved a concessions contract for Minute Suites at BWI Marshall.

It will open five relaxation and workstation rooms at BWI’s Concourse C. Construction will start this fall, though the airport has not said when they will be available for rental.

“We work hard to provide excellent customer service and amenities for our passengers,” said Ricky Smith, BWI Marshall’s executive director. “Minute Suites will offer a private, relaxing space for our passengers to work or rest before a flight.”

Minute Suites rooms rent for a minimum of $42 for one hour — with additional time available in 15-minute increments — or overnight for $155. At Dallas and Charlotte, it also offers 30-minute showers, either with or without a suite rental.

Pilots, airline employees and military personnel are eligible for discounts.

The private rooms have sleeper sofas and small work desks. Its locations also sell toiletries, beauty products and travel accessories.

The first Minute Suites location opened at Atlanta’s airport in 2009.

