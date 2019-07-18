McDonald’s chooses DC to test new breakfast sandwich

McDonald's is testing a new breakfast sandwich at more than 100 D.C.-area locations, and it mixes sweet with savory.

McDonald’s is testing a new breakfast sandwich at more than 100 D.C.-area locations, and it mixes sweet with savory.

The Blueberry McGriddles use real blueberries. McDonald’s said the new McGriddles are in response to customer input asking for “a more craveable breakfast option.”

“We are excited for our local customers to have the first chance and opportunity to test the limited time-only Blueberry McGriddles sandwich, and to hearing our customers’ response to this sweet and savory breakfast sandwich,” said Carloes Mateos Jr., a local franchise owner.

The Blueberry McGriddles come in three versions: sausage; sausage, egg and cheese; and bacon, egg and cheese.

The McGriddles sandwich was first added to the McDonald’s menu in 2003. McDonald’s is a pioneer in the fast food breakfast sandwich, introducing its Egg McMuffin sandwich in 1971.

The Blueberry McGriddles comes in three versions: sausage; sausage, egg and cheese; and bacon, egg and cheese. (Courtesy McDonald's) The McGriddles sandwich was first added to the McDonald’s menu in 2003. (Courtesy McDonald's) The Blueberry McGriddles comes in three versions: sausage; sausage, egg and cheese; and bacon, egg and cheese. (Courtesy McDonald's ) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.