They met in 3rd grade. Now they’re bringing their For Five Coffee to DC

For Five Coffee Roasters, which was started by childhood friends as a specialty roaster in New York City’s Queens, will bring its coffee, cookies, salads and sandwiches to the Washington area, with two locations initially.

For Five Coffee has signed leases with Carr Properties for space at 1800 Diagonal Road, next to the King Street Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia and for 2311 Wilson Blvd., in the Courthouse area of Arlington County. The Alexandria location will open in October; the Courthouse location opens in November.

For Five Coffee locations are open for breakfast and lunch.

The company was founded in 2010 by Stefanos Vouvoudakis and Tom Tsiplakos, two friends who met in the third grade at their Whitestone, Queens, elementary school.

They originally sold their beans from their micro-roasting facility in Maspeth, Queens, to restaurants and other wholesalers. They opened their first cafe at 117 W 46th St., in Times Square, soon after.

For Five plans other D.C.-area locations, as well as coffee shops in Boston and Chicago. Its first Boston location will open by the end of the year. It has one location each in Chicago and Los Angles, as well as Manhattan’s Financial District.

