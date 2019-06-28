Old Town’s Joe Theismann’s Restaurant gets a reboot

Work began this week on remodeling the 7,800-square-foot restaurant at 1800 Diagonal Road, though a pop-up bar and restaurant will remain open during construction.

Joe Theismann’s Restaurant in Old Town Alexandria is getting a renovation. Above are top-to-bottom comparisons of the new look (top, rendering) and the old look (bottom). (Courtesy Alexandria Restaurant Partners)

Joe Theismann’s Restaurant, one of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia’s longest-running restaurants, is getting a top-to-bottom renovation.

The renovations are expected to be completed by mid-September, in time to mark the 100th season of the NFL (and Joe Theismann’s 70th birthday).

Former Redskins Super Bowl-winning quarterback Theismann opened his original restaurant in Falls Church in 1975. The Old Town location opened in 1986. It’s across from the King Street Metro station.

“After 33 years of being a great Old Town institution that celebrated a lot of milestones and memories along the way, I am thrilled to share this new refresh of Theismann’s with the next generation of Alexandrians and area visitors,” Theismann said.

“What is amazing is that I still remember how this area was three decades ago when we decided to open this location, and I am excited to witness how this area has grown and evolved and the role Theismann’s will play as a key restaurant anchoring the upper King Street Corridor.”

Alexandria Restaurant Partners bought a majority stake in the restaurant last year and is leading the renovation.

Changes will include a new island bar, 20 draft beer taps and menu additions to the steak and burger fare.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners other local restaurants include Vola’s Dockside Grill, Mia’s Italian Kitchen, Majestic Cafe, Lena’s Wood-Fired Grill and Palette 22.

