Dulles listed among the ‘most kid-friendly’ airports

Traveling with children can be tough, but at least some airports are going out of their way to make it easier, and Dulles International Airport is among them.

UpgradedPoints.com based its list of the 10 most kid-friendly airports on a wide range of criteria, including the quality and number of kid-friendly activities such as play areas, unlimited free Wi-Fi access, availability of charging stations, nursing areas and number of airline lounges.

Dulles ranks No. 7, with a score of 8.78 out of 10.

UpgradedPoints.com notes that Dulles’ Concourse B is home to a kids’ play area that was developed by NASA. Interactive games, slides and aviation-themed play are all available, and parents can enjoy comfortable seating and a charging station.

Dulles also offers special events throughout the year, including live arts performances.

The airport’s free Wings for All program is specifically for children with special needs and their families, and helps them learn about air travel.

Boston Logan International Airport ranks No. 1 on the list, with a perfect score. Its kid-friendly highlights include Kidsport play areas in three terminals that were designed by the Children’s Museum of Boston.

Portland International, San Francisco, Chicago O’Hare and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson round out the top 5 kid-friendly airports.

