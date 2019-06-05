Award-winning paella, DC’s largest port wine list coming to Glover Park

Spanish restaurant Xiquet will open at the current Slate Wine Bar space at 2404 Wisconsin Ave., in D.C.'s Glover Park neighborhood, in August and will feature a rotating selection of paellas from Slate chef and partner Danny Lledo.

Lledo has won several paella competitions across the country.

The bar will also have what the restaurant claims will be the largest port wine list in the city.

In addition to four to six daily varieties of paella, the restaurant, which will open on the second level, will also serve suckling pig, steaks and seafood cooked over an open flame from two smokers that will be visible to the dining room.

The cocktail lounge will serve vintage ports and madeiras, dessert wines, scotches and whiskeys.

Slate Wine Bar will close in July while renovations for the new upper-floor restaurant addition are made. Slate opened its Glover Park location in 2012.

Xiquet (pronounced chee-KETT) will serve dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

