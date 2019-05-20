National Harbor’s 9th hotel just broke ground

OTO Development has broken ground on what will be Hyatt Place National Harbor, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

You can find a hotel room at any price point at National Harbor, and visitors will soon have another choice: the ninth hotel property at National Harbor.

OTO Development has broken ground on what will be Hyatt Place National Harbor, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The seven-story, 156-room waterfront hotel is scheduled to open in late 2020.

It will join National Harbor’s other hotels, including MGM National Harbor, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, AC Hotel by Marriott National Harbor, The Westin Washington National Harbor, Hampton Inn & Suites National Harbor, Residence Inn by Marriott National Harbor, Wyndham Vacation Resorts National Harbor and Harborside Hotel.

“Our Hyatt Place will compliment National Harbor’s current mix of hotels and resorts, offering a pet-friendly option with thoughtfully-designed guest rooms and social spaces,” said OTO president and CEO Corry Oakes.

The Hyatt Place National Harbor will include a fitness center and business center, and a yet-unsigned restaurant and bar with patio.

The developer said more than half of the rooms at the Hyatt Place National Harbor will overlook the Potomac River.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.