Maryland’s first agave spirit at Gray Wolf Craft Distilling

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 1, 2019 10:08 am 05/01/2019 10:08am
Three-year-old Gray Wolf Craft Distilling has released what it says is the first Agave spirit from a Maryland distillery.

Gray Wolf, which has its distillery operations housed within St. Michaels, Maryland-based rum maker Lyon Distilling Co., calls its agave spirit Lobo, the Spanish translation for wolf.

The first batch of Lobo, a year in the making, will be available starting May 4 at Gray Wolf’s St. Michaels’ location.

Lobo is distilled from 100% organic blue agave nectar. It is finished on charred French oak. Gray Wolf describes it as a golden color, with a bouquet of maple, vanilla and butterscotch, and sips with notes of vanilla, agave and honey caramel with a smoky spice finish.

It is 87 proof.

Gray Wolf, founded by husband and wife R.B. Wolfensberger and Meghan Brown, also makes Lone vodka and Timber gin.

“With Lobo, I hope we continue to excite the local spirits landscape. This is by far the most experimental spirit we have released,” Wolfensberger said in a statement.

Wolfensberger and Brown were invited by Lyon Distilling to launch their distilling business at its own facility, after the two ran into obstacles trying to find a site for their own distilling plant.

Lobo will make its D.C. debut on May 5, Cinco de Mayo, at an afternoon release party at Calico, at 50 Blagden Alley, N.W.

