Maryland’s first agave spirit at Gray Wolf Craft Distilling

The first batch of Gray Wolf Craft Distilling's Lobo, an agave spirit a year in the making, will be available starting May 4 at the distillery's location in St. Michaels.

Three-year-old Gray Wolf Craft Distilling has released what it says is the first Agave spirit from a Maryland distillery.

Gray Wolf, which has its distillery operations housed within St. Michaels, Maryland-based rum maker Lyon Distilling Co., calls its agave spirit Lobo, the Spanish translation for wolf.

The first batch of Lobo, a year in the making, will be available starting May 4 at Gray Wolf’s St. Michaels’ location.

Lobo is distilled from 100% organic blue agave nectar. It is finished on charred French oak. Gray Wolf describes it as a golden color, with a bouquet of maple, vanilla and butterscotch, and sips with notes of vanilla, agave and honey caramel with a smoky spice finish.

It is 87 proof.

Gray Wolf, founded by husband and wife R.B. Wolfensberger and Meghan Brown, also makes Lone vodka and Timber gin.

“With Lobo, I hope we continue to excite the local spirits landscape. This is by far the most experimental spirit we have released,” Wolfensberger said in a statement.

Wolfensberger and Brown were invited by Lyon Distilling to launch their distilling business at its own facility, after the two ran into obstacles trying to find a site for their own distilling plant.

Lobo will make its D.C. debut on May 5, Cinco de Mayo, at an afternoon release party at Calico, at 50 Blagden Alley, N.W.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.