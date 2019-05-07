202
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland casinos had a…

Maryland casinos had a good April, with 2 exceptions

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 7, 2019 9:21 am 05/07/2019 09:21am
2 Shares
MGM National Harbor opened in December 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Maryland’s six casinos generated $145.2 million in gaming revenue last month, up 1.2% from a year ago, with four of the six reporting year-over-year increases.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino saw its gaming revenue fall by 9.6% from last April to $19.7 million.

Related Stories

Hollywood Casino Perryville reported $6.2 million in April gaming revenue, down 9.8% from a year ago.

Of the $145.2 million in total gaming revenue, the state of Maryland gets $60.2 million for its Education Trust Fund and other state funded programs.

MGM National Harbor accounted more than 60% of the total revenue last month, or $60.8 million, up 5.2 percent from April 2018.

The state’s second largest casino, Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills, generated $47.8 million in gaming revenue last month, up 2.2% from a year ago.

Gaming revenue at Ocean Downs Casino and Rocky Gap casino also rose, 6.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino revenue contributions to the state and where the money is allocated online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance casinos gambling jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Maryland News mgm national harbor Prince George's County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!