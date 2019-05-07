Maryland casinos had a good April, with 2 exceptions

Of the $145.2 million in total gaming revenue, the state of Maryland gets $60.2 million for its Education Trust Fund and other state funded programs.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $145.2 million in gaming revenue last month, up 1.2% from a year ago, with four of the six reporting year-over-year increases.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino saw its gaming revenue fall by 9.6% from last April to $19.7 million.

Hollywood Casino Perryville reported $6.2 million in April gaming revenue, down 9.8% from a year ago.

Of the $145.2 million in total gaming revenue, the state of Maryland gets $60.2 million for its Education Trust Fund and other state funded programs.

MGM National Harbor accounted more than 60% of the total revenue last month, or $60.8 million, up 5.2 percent from April 2018.

The state’s second largest casino, Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills, generated $47.8 million in gaming revenue last month, up 2.2% from a year ago.

Gaming revenue at Ocean Downs Casino and Rocky Gap casino also rose, 6.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino revenue contributions to the state and where the money is allocated online.

