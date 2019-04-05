202
March was a record month for Maryland’s casinos

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh April 5, 2019 10:53 am 04/05/2019 10:53am
Slot machines in the casino are seen during a preview tour of the MGM National Harbor, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Maryland’s six casinos generated a single-month record $163.2 million in gaming revenue in March, $5 million more than the previous record set in October, and up almost 9% from March of last year.

MGM National Harbor accounted for almost 39% of the total, with gaming revenue from its slots and table games of $62.8 million, up 3.9% from a year ago.

“A record-setting performance in March is great news for the state, and for the many good causes that casino revenue supports,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica.

Contributions to the state from the casinos in March totaled $67.4 million, of which $50.6 million will go to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Live! Casino and Hotel at Arundel Mills had a particularly strong month, with March gaming revenue up 19 percent from a year ago to $55.9 million.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $25.6 million in March gaming revenue, up 3% from a year ago.

Gaming revenue was also up at the state’s three smaller casinos with Hollywood Casino Perryville, Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap Casino Resort reporting $7.2 million, $6.6 million, and $5.2 million in gaming revenue respectively.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date contributions from casinos to state programs online.

