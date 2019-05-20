Lidl will open grocery store in Southeast DC, others coming to Maryland

Discount grocer Lidl will open its first store in Washington, D.C. at the Skyland Town Center development. It will be one of several new stores Lidl is opening in the region.

Discount grocer Lidl will open its first store in D.C. at the Skyland Town Center development, an 18-acre site at Good Hope Road, Naylor Road and Alabama Avenue in Southeast.

It will be one of several new stores Lidl plans to open in the Washington area.

The mayor’s office said it will be the first the first internationally recognized full-service supermarket to enter Wards 7 and 8 since 2007.

No exact opening date was set for the Lidl store at Skyland. Skyland Town Center’s first phase of retail that includes a CVS and 263 apartments is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2020.

When Skyland is finished, it will have 135,000 square feet of retail and as many as 500 apartments. Lidl will occupy 29,089 square feet within the Skyland development.

The Washington, D.C Economic Partnership had been talking with Lidl since 2014 about locating a store somewhere in the District.

Lidl’s North American headquarters is in Crystal City, Virginia. It said it plans to open a total of 25 new stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia by next spring.

The new Maryland stores in the Washington area will be in College Park, District Heights, Hagerstown, Lanham and Waldorf. Opening dates for those stores will be announced in the coming months.

Lidl now has 65 stores across the U.S. East Coast and says it will have more than 100 by the end of next year.

