Go glamping on Watergate Hotel’s roof (for $3,000 a night)

"It's a fun celebratory evening under the stars, perfect for special occasions and milestone moments," said Watergate managing director Pascal Forotti.

Glamping events company Terra Glamping outfitted a Glamping Globe on the Watergate’s Top of the Gate rooftop deck for overnight guests. (Courtesy Watergate Hotel)

Glamping is camping in style, and the Watergate Hotel thinks a few adventurous guests will like to do it under the stars on its D.C. roof.

For $3,000 a night.

But don’t worry. Shelter from the harsh elements of Foggy Bottom is just a few steps away in a well-appointed suite.

The Watergate calls the package “Glamping with the Stars,” and glamping events company Terra Glamping outfitted a Glamping Globe on the Watergate’s Top of the Gate rooftop deck for overnight guests.

Guests who book get access to a VIP table at Top of the Gate, two drinks included, and will roast late-night marshmallows while the staff prepares the Glamping Globe for the evening with a turndown service that includes eucalyptus essential oils.

A rooftop breakfast is included in the package, as is a dedicated butler who is available all night.

Guests who reserve the Glamping Globe also have access to a top-floor, in-house suite to refresh or take a break from the elements.

“It’s a fun celebratory evening under the stars, perfect for special occasions and milestone moments. We’ve received a number of calls from guests who are intrigued by the opportunity for this unique glamping experience,” said Watergate managing director Pascal Forotti.

“We wanted to extend an over-the-top luxury experience to our guests during the spring and summer months.”

The package also includes a telescope for star gazing, a star named after the guests and a star naming certificate to prove it.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.